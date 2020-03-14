All eyes on blindness with Capricorn Group and Gondwana



Windhoek, March 14-Often, we fail to see all the opportunities life has to offer. As a symbol of solidarity with Namibia’s para-athletes, Capricorn Group has partnered with Gondwana Collection Namibia in cooperation with the Gondwana Care Trust, to bring positive change to the lives of visually-impaired athletes, who will represent Namibia at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. A fundraising ‘Dinner in the Dark’ will take place on Friday, 20 March 2020 at the Windhoek Country Club to support Namibian top-athletes Ananias Shikongo, Johannes Nambala and Lahja Ishitile on their quest to prove that a disability is, in fact, an empowering ability. All proceeds of the evening, which also marks the eve of the 30th Independence Day celebrations, will be donated via the Sports on the Move Foundation to these athletes. Following the motto ‘All Eyes on Blindness’, guests will experience a transforming evening involving both blindfolding and open eyes towards issues such as corruption, gender-based violence, inequality and environmental degradation within our country.

“Capricorn Group is proud to align itself to this project as it advocates our brand promise as being Connectors of Positive Change. Employees of the Group, under their alias Changemakers, will volunteer their time that evening to assist guests”, said Marlize Horn of Capricorn Group.

The evening promises musical entertainment from well-known Namibian artists, including a song premiere and a talented local comedian. Both Capricorn Group and the Gondwana Collection Namibia, prompts Namibians to support this initiative and enable Namibian para-athletes to compete at the highest international level and to offer them prospects for a life after sport. Bookings for dinner at N$10,000 per table (10 seats) can be made with Daniela at content5@gondwana-collection.com or Tel. 061 427260.

In addition to the evening’s fundraiser, Capricorn Group will also host an Inspire event with Hein Wagner – a blind adventurer with several significant accomplishments such as the Antarctica Marathon, New York marathon, full Ironman, Cape to Rio Yacht Race and many more. The Inspire event will precede the evening’s dinner, the morning of Friday, 20 March 2020 at the Namibia Institute of Public Admin and Management (NIPAM) between 08:00 – 10:00 AM. Anyone interested in attending the Inspire event can RSVP by Wednesday 18 March at Athel.Innes@capricorn.com.na

[Links]

https://www.sportonthemove.org/

https://gondwana-collection.com/

https://www.gondwana-collection.com/about-us/gondwana-care-trust/

https://www.capricorn.com.na

NDN Stafer