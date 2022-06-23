Keetmanshoop youth mark African Child Day

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 23 JUNE 2022 – The Pan African Centre of Namibia (Pacon) and the Keetmanshoop Youth Initiative celebrated the Day of the African Child at the Keetmanshoop Youth Centre on Thursday although the actual day of commemoration was on 16 June. The celebration was under the theme: ‘Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children’. The day is celebrated annually as an international holiday.

The Day of the African Child is in memory of 16 June 1976 when students protested in Soweto, South Africa and took brave action in defence of their rights.

“I always believe in the principle of don’t do things for the youth, do things with the youth,” Keetmanshoop mayor McDonald William Hanse said at the event.

Kidnapping, rape, baby dumping and social negligence are some of the ills that are committed against innocent children.

“We should be sending the message that abusers, murderers and rapists have no place in our community, we urge men and women to commit themselves to become activists against violence,” he encouraged.

During her vote of thanks Asmara Kaffer, youth officer at the centre, said to the children “remember this day and grow in respect, we love you, we see you, and we hear you.”

A donation of blankets and mattresses, worth N$1 500, was given to the New Dawn Early Childhood Development Centre by Pacon.

– Namibia Daily News