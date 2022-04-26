Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Walvis Bay police searching for escaped murder suspect
Walvis Bay police searching for escaped murder suspect
Crime

Walvis Bay police searching for escaped murder suspect

April 26, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 26 April – Walvis Bay police have appealed for help in tracing a 20-year-old Namibian awaiting trial prisoner, Lukas Joseph Kambada Papata, (20), who escaped from custody on Saturday, 23 April at around 14h40. He was being held at the Walvis Bay police station in connection with a murder investigation at Kuisebmund, according to Inspector Ileni Shapumba in a police report on Monday.

Anyone aware of his whereabouts should please contact Detective Inspector Michael Ambambi at 081 640 1600 or Detective Warrant Officer Manzi Amamub at 081 724 8668 or alternatively contact any nearest police station.

Police are also requesting help in tracing Macdonald Gariseb, a 28-yar-old Damara-speaking Namibian male, brown in complexion and 1.57m in height, who went missing on Friday, 22 April.

According to Inspector Ileni’s report, Gariseb was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with orange stripes and pink shorts.

He left a suicide note in front of his wife’s house and his personal documents were recovered at the sea near Platz am Meer in Vineta.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts can contact his parents on the following numbers:  081  3523247 / 081 313 6442 or Detective Warrant Officer Cletius Kabuku at 081 391  0671 / 064415008 or the nearest police station. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Killer-mom admits to smothering two-year old daughter in...

August 13, 2018

WEEKEND SERIOUS CRIME / INCIDENTS REPORT: 14 –...

January 18, 2022

Rundu Town Council investigating employee in bulldozer theft...

October 1, 2018

Man accused of raping daughter denied bail

July 11, 2018

Egyptian court upholds death sentences against 5 defendants...

January 20, 2019

Zimbabwean court convict 37 illegal foreign currency dealers

October 26, 2018

Dealer Arrested in Possession of N$25 000 Worth...

January 24, 2022

Man arrested in Rehoboth murder case

July 31, 2018

Woman gang raped by two men

February 6, 2022

ICC judges acquit former Ivory Coast president, order...

January 15, 2019