NWR provides the weekday break at 70% off.

Windhoek, Mar 6 – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is once again proud to announce that it will be running its 70% Independence discount during weekdays for March 2021 in commemoration of

Namibia’s 31st Independence anniversary.

The discount will be running at all its operational facilities spread across Namibia.

Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager, says,

“our travelling public can look forward to paying low rates during the week to visit our resorts. Resorts

such as Gross Barmen, Namutoni and Terrace Bay will cost as low as N$ 234, excluding meals.

Dolomite, Onkoshi, Popa Falls and SDL will cost as little as N$ 396, excluding meals. After the support

we have received over the years for this special, we could not wait to offer it once again. For those members of the public that might not be able to make use of the special during the week, they are more

than welcome to make a booking on our special rates that have equally been heavily discounted and include meals”.

NWR’s Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, says that “last year when we ran this special most of our guests could not use it as Covid-19 caused so much uncertainty and the National lockdown that ensued. To appreciate the resilience of the nation during this challenging period and their support,

we decided to run this special once again”.

At the same time, NWR would like to acknowledge the various comments it has received on all its social media platforms about some of our resorts’ status and service levels that need improvement. “It is obvious that the nation holds NWR at a high premium considering their direct shareholding through the Namibian Government.

Therefore, as an organisation, we have taken all these comments seriously nd, consequently, constituted a self-assessment and peer review team that has already started visiting our resorts to assess each establishment’s status to act on basic and minor things do not require huge monetary requests. This intervention also aims to ensure that going forth; our resorts will be in a state that we as Namibians can all be proud of.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info