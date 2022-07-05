Trending Now
Rehoboth strike costs town’s residents essential services

July 5, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

REHOBOTH, 5 July 2022 – Rehoboth Town Council employees are on strike, demanding a 4% salary increment. The industrial action started on 29 June 2022 and is still ongoing.

In a press release, the Hardap Region Civil Society Organizations Network expressed concern that the strike has forced some households to go without essentials like water supplies.

“As a result of the strike, the provision of essential services such as purchasing of prepaid water coupons, and fixing of faulty electric cables, just to name a few, have stopped.

“Families have been left without water since last week as they cannot purchase prepaid water coupons,” marketing and communications officer Hiskia Nashuuta said.

“While the council understands the right to go on strike by the employees, we would like to urge the council management in collaboration with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and the employee representatives, the Namibian Public Workers Union, to find an amicable solution as a matter of urgency so that essential services to the public can be restored,” Nashuuta said.

