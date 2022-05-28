All day market and chilli festival at Swakopmund

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 28 May 2022 – Swakopmund is buzzing with excitement at the thought of the all-day market taking place on Saturday.

Swakopmund Night Market organisers are hosting the first All Day Market at Tiger Reef, along with a chilli festival and a host of other activities

People from all around Swakopmund gathered at the beachside venue for a day full of live entertainment, a chilli fest with a chilli eating competition, a chilli crafter competition, a Miss Chilli pageant, performances, a fire show, jumping castles and pony rides, around 50 stalls and delicious food.

Friends and families gathered to explore innovative aspects of the market where creatives gathered to showcase their goodies.

The Miss Chilli pageant and The Elements are due to spice up the evening! – Namibia Daily News