NAMDIA commits 2 million to COVID-19.

Windhoek, April – Namib Desert Diamonds Pty (Ltd) has joined other private and public enterprises in supporting government efforts to fight the novel Coronavirus in the cohntry. NAMDIA announed that it will be availing N$ 2 Million through the NAMDIA Foundation to be used for various initiatives. According to their statement, N$ 1 Million will be allocated to the Government Disaster fund and N$ 200 00 to the Public enterprise CEO’S Forum. City of Windhoek will be allocated N$ 150 000.00 that will be further divided into N$50 000 for fuel supply for Ambulances Services and N$ 100 000 water provision to the vulnerable communities.

Five Hundred (500) sanitizer bottles will be allocated to the Robert Mugabe Clinic as well as food parcels worth 50 000 to be distributed the vulnerable communities.

In the past couple of days the nation has seen many corporate companies joining in the fight against COVID-19. NAMDIA has joined the fight as it remains stalwart in advocating nation-building and pledges to uphold its belief in the collective power of solidarity. Since its inception, NAMDIA has prioritized its contribution to the country through various philanthropic and charity initiatives.

Compile by Julia Nekwaya

info@namibiadailynews.info