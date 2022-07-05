Amushelelo returns to court Thursday

Trending Now
National

July 5, 2022

Lylie Happiness

WINDHOEK, 05 July – Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters’ member Michael Amushelelo and Affirmative Repositioning movement activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma are due to appear for their bail application again in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Katutura on Thursday.

This was after prosecutor Emma Mayavelo requested the postponement of their case for the last time as some statements from Chinese nationals were still outstanding.

Amushelelo, Nauyoma, and six other people were arrested on 13 May following disturbances at the Chinatown business complex in Windhoek.

Their case was today postponed to 28 July, for further police investigations to be completed and for outstanding statements to be acquired.

Amushelelo and Nauyoma have been held in custody for nearly eight weeks, following their arrests on 13 May while the other six were released on free bail.

They have lodged a bail application, which will be heard on 7 July 2022 at the Katutura Magistrate’s court. They were denied bail by magistrate Masule Kwizi in May this year.

The six other accused persons are Lawrence Mwatile, Jan-Epafras Mukwilongo who is the president of the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), Emily Mununga, Annacky Amupanda, Risto Ithikwa, and Amushelelo’s spouse Julieta Amushelelo.

Public prosecutor Emma Mayavero requested that the case be postponed for the last time as investigations are still outstanding and that some statements still need to be obtained from some Chinese nationals.

She said there seem to be difficulties with regard to obtaining statements, however, noted that this will be resolved on the next court date.

Mayavero further stated that Lawrence Mwatile and Emily Mununga had failed to attend court today, and asked that a warrant of arrest be issued.

Kadhila Amoomo, one of the defence lawyers in the matter, stated that Mwatile is an elderly man who had confused his date of appearance. The warrants of arrest of the two accused persons were however held over to 28 July by magistrate Niinja Hochobes.

