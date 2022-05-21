Trending Now
Swakopmund Municipality hands over 70 Build Together houses in Mondesa
Community

Swakopmund Municipality hands over 70 Build Together houses in Mondesa

May 21, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, May 21 – Swakopmund Municipality officially handed over 70 houses that were constructed under the Build Together Programme from 2020 to 2021 to their official owners at Extension 26 in Mondesa on Friday morning.

Phase one of the construction started on 14 May 2020 and was completed on 26 April 2021 at a total cost of N$3 537 687.89 for 30 houses.

Construction for phase two started on 17 February 2021 reaching completion on 17 December 2021 with 40 houses built for N$5 358 602.74.

Deputy minister of urban and rural development, Natalia /Goagoses and the Swakopmund mayor, Louisa Kativa, officiated at the event. – Namibia Daily News

 

