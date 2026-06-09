Israel prepared for bigger blow on Iran: army chief

JERUSALEM, June 9 — Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said on Tuesday that his country’s strikes against Iran on Monday were “preparation for a much more significant and forceful blow.”

“We are prepared to strike Iran again with another severe and far-reaching blow,” Zamir said during a drill in northern Israel, without elaborating.

Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, killing at least two people and wounding some 20 others, according to Lebanese sources.

The strikes triggered a series of mutual attacks between Iran and Israel from Sunday night into Monday, marking the most serious escalation since a ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel in April.

Later on Monday, Iran and Israel signaled a halt to their attacks against each other. Still, Israel has warned that it would strike Beirut in response to any attack on northern Israel and continue attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon, whereas Iran has cautioned that any further Israeli attack on Iran or Lebanon would trigger a much more “severe and crushing” response from Tehran.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian army said two members of its air defense force were killed in the Monday Israeli strikes while defending Iran’s airspace. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 109