Demonstration rocks Katima Mulilo

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Oct. 28 – Residents of Katima Mulilo held a peaceful demonstration on Thursday demanding among other issues the realignment of departmental managers of Katima Mulilo town council.

The residents who presented a petition to the local authority claimed that the transfers were not done in good faith as managers were transferred to departments they had no knowledge of or were not qualified to perform such duties.

The residents also complained over the continuous suspension of council staff, and the poor road infrastructure and demanded an explanation over the N$10 million that was meant to upgrade the roads in Katima Mulilo.

They said the response from the fire department was poor and had resulted in residents losing belongings when there is a fire because the fire department is not always ready to put out fires quickly.

The residents also pointed out the poor sewage system and the poor drainage system which has resulted in roads in the town being filled with water.

The demonstrators also gave the council a five-day ultimatum to relocate the former Lwanyanda residents whose houses were demolished recently otherwise they would take drastic action which they did not specify.

A demonstrator who only preferred to be identified as Monde said she was happy that finally a petition had been handed over to the local authority.

“Our demonstration was peaceful, but the local authority must not underestimate our capabilities, because a frustrated person is very dangerous. Not meeting our demands may frustrate us further,” she warned.