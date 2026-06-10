Messi returns as Argentina beats Iceland

AUBURN, United States, June 10 — Lionel Messi scored on his return from injury as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win over Iceland in its final World Cup warmup match on Tuesday.

Valentin Barco put the reigning world champion ahead by pouncing on a rushed clearance and rocketing a first-time effort from 20 yards into the bottom-left corner.

Messi, who missed Argentina’s 2-0 friendly win over Honduras on Saturday due to a mild hamstring strain, replaced Giuliano Simeone in the 72nd minute and made an immediate impact.

His first touch was a perfectly weighted through ball for Lautaro Martinez, who was taken down by goalkeeper Elias Olafsson while attempting a shot at goal. The referee duly pointed to the spot and Messi dispatched the resultant penalty beyond Olafsson’s reach.

Thiago Almada, another second-half substitute, put the result beyond doubt when he swept home from the edge of the six-yard box after Rodrigo De Paul’s cross.

Argentina will begin its World Cup defense against Algeria in Kansas City next Tuesday before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J. Iceland failed to qualify for this summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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