President Geingob pays special tribute to the Health workers and Man in Uniform.

RUNDU, Sept 18-President Geingob yesterday paid a special tribute to all to the uniformed services and the frontline health workers, who have put themselves in front of the virus, as

the country battled this unprecedented pandemic.

“To all our doctors, nurses, Emergency Medical Technicians

(EMTs), transporters, pharmacists and all of those who support patient care. You have exemplified the spirit of

sacrifice and patriotism. And as I think of those men and women who have lost their lives to this pandemic, in service

to their fellow human beings, I am reminded of the words of Napoleon Hill who said, “Great achievement is usually born of great sacrifice, and is never the result of selfishness”.

May their souls rest in eternal peace. And may their dedication and selflessness inspire us to strive towards

obtaining great achievements within our Namibian House.

NDN Reporter