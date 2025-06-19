Namibia declares cholera outbreak in northwestern region

WINDHOEK, June 19 — Namibia has declared a cholera outbreak in the northwestern region of Kunene after confirmatory tests identified the presence of Vibrio cholerae O1, a strain responsible for past outbreaks, a senior official said on Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said eight suspected cases have been reported in the Opuwo District, and six of the cases, including one fatality, originated from a single household.

The World Health Organization considers a single confirmed locally transmitted case as sufficient grounds for declaring an outbreak.

“The confirmation of these cases allows us to tailor our response efforts to effectively target the specific strain affecting the household and potentially the surrounding communities,” she said.

As of June 18, five of the remaining suspected cases were reported to be in stable condition in isolation at the Opuwo District Hospital.

Preliminary tests on two additional suspected cases came back negative, the minister said. According to Luvindao, her ministry has activated its incident management system to coordinate a multi-sectoral response, while rapid response teams have been deployed.

She said surveillance and laboratory confirmation measures are being strengthened, and public health education campaigns are underway.

Authorities are also improving water safety through chlorination and have set up oral rehydration points and cholera treatment units to manage new and existing cases, Luvindao said.

The minister urged all citizens to use safe water, observe good hygiene, and seek immediate medical attention in the case of symptoms such as watery diarrhea or vomiting.

“Cholera is not just a health issue. It also points to underlying challenges in access to clean water and sanitation,” she said, calling on government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and community leaders to assist in ensuring access to safe drinking water. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 24