Donation of Health Essentials by UN Agencies
Health

Donation of Health Essentials by UN Agencies

written by Derdy August 19, 2021

WINDHOEK, 19 August — Today, MoHSS received a donation of oxygen concentrators, PPEs, and other needed health essentials from UN agencies (WHO, UNICEF, UNESCO, UNDP, and UNFPA).

The donation worth N$14 million aims to support the Namibian Government in its efforts to timely respond to COVID-19 situations.

Health Minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said the donation contributes significantly to the provision of public health services in general as it allows the Ministry to allocate resources that would have been used for the pandemic response to other programs.

“Let me take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the UN Family for this invaluable support. Together we can help to kick COVID-19 out of Namibia,” he said.

 

John K Disho
johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info

