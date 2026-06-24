MOSCOW, June 24 — The overall potential for regional and global conflicts is increasing, and nuclear deterrence remains the only restraining force, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“In fact, apart from nuclear deterrence, there is nothing left in the world,” Peskov said at the 12th International Forum “Primakov Readings,” adding that it is the only force that prevents a global war and does not ensure protection against regional conflicts, whose overall potential is, in his words, unfortunately growing.

He said scientific progress now makes it possible to foresee the emergence of new types of non-nuclear weapons systems that could, in the future, match the destructive power of nuclear arms.

Commenting on peacemaking efforts, Peskov said Russia highly values the memorandum between the United States and Iran, as well as the mediators’ determination to halt hostilities.

In a statement marking the opening of the “Primakov Readings” on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia continues to support universally binding norms of international law, the indisputable authority of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, and the principles of mutual respect, equality among states, and each country’s right to choose its own path of development. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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