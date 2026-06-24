France coach Deschamps to return home for mother’s funeral

NEW YORK, June 24– France head coach Didier Deshcamps will leave his side’s training camp and miss Les Bleus’ final group match against Norway to attend the funeral of his mother in France.

“Didier Deschamps will not be able to lead training sessions before the Norway-France match. He will not be on the bench on Friday for the final Group I game,” read a statement from the French Football Federation.

“The national team coach learned this morning of his mother’s passing. He will return to France to attend her funeral.”

Deschamps’ assistant Guy Stephen will take charge for the match which will decide whether France or Norway finishes top of Group I.

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku also left his team’s World Cup squad and returned to Europe, traveling to England for the birth of his son, Praise.

Doku missed Belgium’s group match against Iran, although he had already been set to miss the game because of a respiratory illness.

The 23-year-old returned to the United States and rejoined the Belgium squad on Tuesday, June 23, after spending less than 48 hours away from the country. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 18