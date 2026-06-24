Trending Now
Home International France coach Deschamps to return home for mother’s funeral
France coach Deschamps to return home for mother’s funeral
International

France coach Deschamps to return home for mother’s funeral

June 24, 2026

NEW YORK, June 24– France head coach Didier Deshcamps will leave his side’s training camp and miss Les Bleus’ final group match against Norway to attend the funeral of his mother in France.

“Didier Deschamps will not be able to lead training sessions before the Norway-France match. He will not be on the bench on Friday for the final Group I game,” read a statement from the French Football Federation.

“The national team coach learned this morning of his mother’s passing. He will return to France to attend her funeral.”

Deschamps’ assistant Guy Stephen will take charge for the match which will decide whether France or Norway finishes top of Group I.

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku also left his team’s World Cup squad and returned to Europe, traveling to England for the birth of his son, Praise.

Doku missed Belgium’s group match against Iran, although he had already been set to miss the game because of a respiratory illness.

The 23-year-old returned to the United States and rejoined the Belgium squad on Tuesday, June 23, after spending less than 48 hours away from the country. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Thailand’s manufacturing sector growth edges down in May

June 2, 2026

Iran says always supports initiatives ensuring end to...

October 6, 2025

Xi, Kim pledge to carry forward great traditional...

June 9, 2026

Roundup: Global readers engage with Chinese stories at...

October 19, 2025

China’s fiscal policy to place greater emphasis on...

March 22, 2026

Holiday tradition drives poultry sales boom across Zambia

December 31, 2025

China Focus: Experts develop brain-computer interface technology to...

September 6, 2025

China’s service sector employs half of nation’s workers

April 22, 2026

Xi’s upcoming visit to advance China-Central Asia community...

June 16, 2025

Russian State Duma condemns U.S. blockade on Cuba

June 10, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.