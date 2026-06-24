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Iran-U.S. technical talks to resume on June 30: Pakistan’s foreign office
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Iran-U.S. technical talks to resume on June 30: Pakistan’s foreign office

June 24, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 24  — Technical-level talks between Iran and the United States will resume next Tuesday after a temporary pause, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Andrabi said Pakistan and Qatar will continue to engage with technical teams from the United States and Iran in the coming weeks to ensure the effective implementation of the peace Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The peace MoU and the first session of U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland have reinforced faith in dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective means for the peaceful settlement of disputes and conflicts, according to the spokesperson.

He welcomed the positive recognition and encouraging remarks from various countries and international partners regarding Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace, dialogue and de-escalation efforts.

The spokesperson also expressed Pakistan’s appreciation to all countries and partners that have supported its mediation efforts.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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