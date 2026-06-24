Israeli DM says military to remain in S. Lebanon even if U.S. demands withdrawal

JERUSALEM, June 24 — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that the Israeli military will not withdraw from southern Lebanon, even if there is a demand from the United States.

Speaking at the MUNI EXPO 2026, a municipal sector conference and innovation exhibition in Tel Aviv, the minister added that 200,000 Lebanese residents who were evacuated from southern Lebanese communities will not be allowed to return home.

He explained that in past security zones, where there was also a civilian population, there were explosive devices and attacks against Israeli soldiers, “so we do not allow that now.”

“Soldiers inside, residents outside. The infrastructure is destroyed, the houses are threatening and destroyed. We are not withdrawing,” he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said at the conference that more than 7,000 rockets, missiles and drones have been launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel since March this year.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in a new round of armed conflict since March. Following the outbreak of fighting, Israel launched extensive strikes in southern Lebanon, which have killed more than 4,000 people, according to Lebanese official figures.

Last week, a ceasefire agreement was announced. However, despite repeated calls from Lebanon for a full Israeli withdrawal, Israel continues to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 89