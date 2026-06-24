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Mozambique steps up reintegration support for citizens returning from South Africa
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Mozambique steps up reintegration support for citizens returning from South Africa

June 24, 2026

MAPUTO, June 24 — Mozambique will strengthen the reception, resettlement, and reintegration of citizens returning from South Africa after being affected by xenophobic violence, a government official has said.

According to figures presented at a session of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, a total of 738 Mozambican citizens have so far returned from South Africa, including 573 men and 165 women.

Council of Ministers spokesperson Salimo Vala said xenophobic incidents in South Africa continued to affect hundreds of Mozambican and other foreign nationals, threatening their safety and livelihoods.

The remains of seven Mozambicans killed in xenophobic attacks in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, have been repatriated to their home provinces for burial, the spokesperson said.

Mozambican authorities also noted that returnees continued to face difficulties in rebuilding their lives, including obtaining identity documents, transporting personal belongings, and securing basic livelihood.

The Council of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, the Ministry of Labor, Gender and Social Action, and other relevant institutions to strengthen coordination with South African authorities, improve monitoring, and ensure timely assistance to affected citizens. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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