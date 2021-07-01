African countries acquire 65 mln COVID-19 vaccines: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, July 1 — African countries have acquired around 65 million COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Thursday.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said around 1.07 percent of Africa’s population have received a full vaccine regimen so far.

Five member states, namely Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and South Africa have acquired and administered the most doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their respective populations.

As of Thursday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 5,509,362.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa, at 1,973,972, while the northern African country Morocco reported 531,361 cases as of Thursday afternoon. (Xinhua)