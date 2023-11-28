Namibian Healthcare Pioneer Dr. Esperance Luvindao Addresses Global Leaders at CPHIA 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, November 28 – Dr. Esperance Luvindao, a distinguished healthcare practitioner and the Founder of MENGA Healthcare Technology, has received an invitation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to speak at the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. The conference, which commenced on November 27, will conclude on November 30, 2023, under the theme “Breaking Barriers: Repositioning Africa in the Global Health Architecture.”

Dignitaries attending this year’s conference include the President of Zambia, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema; Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is also being acknowledged for his healthcare contributions; the Director of Africa CDC, H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya; the Prime Minister of Namibia, Right Honorable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, alongside other heads of states and global leaders.

Representing Namibia, Dr. Luvindao will delve into the influence of technology on the healthcare sector. Her presentation, titled “Developing the Digital Health Workforce,” will leverage her extensive experience in the healthcare field.

Dr. Luvindao is particularly keen on addressing the removal of outdated health policies and regulations that impede the implementation of life-saving technologies in Africa. She emphasizes, “The urgent need for policy reform to accommodate digital health innovations is imperative. During the conference, I will introduce a game-changing telemedicine product known as ‘Menga,’ aimed at addressing critical gaps within African health systems.”

Moreover, Dr. Luvindao advocates for the establishment of health innovation managers/departments within African Ministries of Health. She believes this proactive step will prepare the continent for the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector. Additionally, she emphasizes the necessity for capacity building and the creation of an internationally recognized body to oversee healthcare innovations.

Dr. Luvindao’s participation at CPHIA 2023 marks another significant stride toward advancing digital health solutions and reinforcing Africa’s standing in global healthcare. This follows her invitation to speak at the Largest Healthcare Technology Conference in the world in 2022, held in Dubai, where she addressed critical issues related to the advancement of telemedicine in Africa.