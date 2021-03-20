Namibia kicks off COVID-19 vaccination with Chinese donated vaccine.

WINDHOEK, March 20-- The Namibia n government on Friday started to roll out its COVID-19 inoculation program following the arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines donated by the Chinese government. Deputy Minister of Health Utjiua Muinjangue became the first person in the country to receive the injection, kicking off the vaccination campaign that aims to vaccinate over 60 percent of the 2.5 million Namibia ns. In an interview, she said she was happy to have been the first to lead by example and encouraged other Namibia ns to also follow suit. "It is an honor for me to be one of the first people to get the injection. Despite concerns from people around the world who are scared to get vaccinated, I am not concerned at all, I have even encouraged my children to also get the vaccination," she said. The vaccines will be distributed in the country's two big provinces where most cases were recorded which are Khomas and Erongo regions. Muinjangue was also joined by a group of other health officials who work at two of the country's biggest state hospitals in Windhoek to receive their jabs as part of the government's efforts to encourage other citizens to take the vaccine. Speaking after receiving his jab, Doctor Theo Ben Kandetu, said his decision to get vaccinated is to protect himself from COVID-19 infection and severe disease. "I did so because of the overwhelming early tests that this vaccine is safe and effective and I would like to encourage everyone else to do the same," Kandetu said. Rayleen Ruan, a Chinese national residing in Namibia was also among the first people to get the shot and also encouraged people to get vaccinated. "Everybody needs to get the vaccine at this stage. I know a lot of people are worried but it is safe," she said. Ruan who owns one of the few Chinese restaurants in Namibia got vaccinated together with a number of Chinese nationals from the Chinese embassy in Namibia . According to the Health Ministry, Phase 1 of the vaccination will prioritize frontline health workers, community health workers as well as those stationed at entry points to ensure that they are protected and that the health system remains functional and responsive to meet the needs. The first phase of the vaccination period will run from Friday until April 19. Speaking at the delivery and handover of the COVID-19 doses on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said COVID-19 has impacted economic and social development of several countries. "The vaccine is the most powerful weapon against the virus and brings hope as it saves lives. It is a milestone for Namibia 's fight against COVID-19. China has been making a contribution towards making the vaccine and has pledged to assist over 60 developing countries," Zhang said. Namibia has so far recorded 41,684 positive cases, 39,105 recoveries and 483 deaths, numbers which the ministry hopes will start going down now that vaccination has start. Enditem