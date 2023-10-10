Prepare for an Unforgettable Sports Extravaganza with GOtv This FIFA International Break

From the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers to heart-pounding boxing matches, GOtv is your gateway to a non-stop sports spectacle.

Attention, sports enthusiasts! As the world eagerly awaits the next major match during the FIFA international break from October 9th to October 17th, 2023, GOtv is your trusted source to ensure your thirst for sports is quenched. We understand that true sports aficionados crave more than just football; they yearn for a diverse array of sporting events that ignite passion, excitement, and sheer joy.

At GOtv, we are dedicated to bringing you closer to the action, guaranteeing that every kick, every goal, and every heart-stopping moment is captured in stunning high-definition brilliance.

Here’s a sneak peek of the exciting sports lineup awaiting you during this FIFA break:

The UEFA Euro Qualifiers

– Thursday, October 12: Witness Spain go head-to-head with Scotland in a thrilling match where Atletico Madrid’s sharpshooter, Alvaro Morata, aims to restore Spanish pride against the formidable Scotsmen. Catch this electrifying encounter on the GO EPL Channel (Channel 66).

– Friday, October 13: Brace yourself for an epic showdown as the Netherlands takes on France in a football spectacle that will showcase the talents of superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Cody Gakpo. Don’t miss this crucial qualifier on the GO La Liga Channel (Channel 62).

– Monday, October 17: The excitement reaches a fever pitch as England faces Italy at Wembley in a highly anticipated UEFA Euro Qualifier match. The anticipation for this clash is at an all-time high, especially after England’s earlier 2-1 victory over Italy. And just four days before this epic showdown, watch as England prepares for a friendly match against Australia, also at Wembley. Catch all the action on the GO EPL Channel (Channel 66).

Stay Connected with GOtv:

Our commitment is uninterrupted sporting action! Whether you’re reconnecting, upgrading, or becoming a part of the GOtv family for the first time, we guarantee you won’t miss a single moment of the action.

Never Miss a Moment with the MyGOtv App:

On the move? With the MyGOtv app, you can access every sporting highlight right at your fingertips, ensuring you stay updated no matter where you are.

Explore the World of Sports with GOtv:

From local African leagues to international football, GOtv promises a diverse and enriching sports experience. Our goal is to keep the sports fanatic in you always on the edge of your seat. Join in on the action – manage your subscription or become a part of our family today through the MyGOtv App, available in your mobile app store. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to be a part of the excitement. Even better, consider upgrading to GOtv Supa+!

Stay Thrilled. Stay Connected. Always with GOtv.