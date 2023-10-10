Mastering the Art of Financial Survival: Budgeting and Beyond

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 9 — The writer Ryder Carroll once wisely noted, “No matter how bleak or menacing a situation may appear, it does not entirely own us. It can’t take away our freedom to respond, or our power to take action.” This thought holds particular relevance in the current challenging economic climate that all consumers, including each one of us, are grappling with.

Rising food prices and interest rates have created a bewildering economic landscape, leaving the average consumer feeling financially strained and uncertain. Just a few years ago, many people could easily secure reasonably priced cars and asset financing, often leveraging their employment benefits. However, today’s reality doesn’t seem to align with the past, and it’s become increasingly evident. The surge in prime interest rates combined with inflation has led to an increase in the prices of goods, putting significant pressure on individuals’ affordability. This, in turn, compels consumers to reevaluate their spending habits, given that their current earnings may not suffice. Consequently, budgeting and reassessing priorities have become essential aspects of financial survival.

When considering individual spending patterns, budgeting consistently emerges as the most effective solution. Budgeting is the initial step to bring order to financial chaos. Navigating financial hurdles should always start with effective budgeting—a practice rooted in creating a practical and sustainable financial plan. There are excellent ‘Personal budget’ apps and online templates, some of which are conveniently available for free in Microsoft Excel, to aid in the budgeting process. These resources help track every expenditure, from controllable to non-controllable costs.

Taking responsibility for your finances means tracking and accounting for your spending on a monthly basis. If you find yourself overspending, analyze the reasons behind it and determine if you can rectify the situation in the next month’s budget or make necessary adjustments. It’s essential to be honest with yourself when examining your spending. Personally, I prefer to review my monthly budget weekly, particularly on Mondays after the weekend. Weekends often lead to extra expenses, so reviewing your bank statement, updating your actual spending, and revisiting your monthly budget is an excellent way to ensure you’re staying within your financial plan.

Self-care is crucial in our pursuit of mindfulness, and it’s essential to allocate some funds for personal enjoyment. After all, you’ve worked hard for your money!

But what if you’re already budgeting, cutting expenses to the bone, and stretching your dollars as far as they’ll go? Realistically, there’s a limit to how much you can cut back. The solution often lies in increasing your income. In today’s world, there are numerous opportunities to earn extra income, especially through digital platforms such as market research, survey completion, transcribing, and more. It’s understandable to have reservations about this, as it might feel overwhelming when you’re already working long hours. There may also be limited time and energy left after a full workday.

To tackle this challenge, explore how you can monetize activities you enjoy during your free time, such as hobbies, sports, crafts, or even passive income streams like participating in market research. Everyone has a skill they’ve always wanted to master; make time to learn and explore how you can turn it into a source of income (e.g., coding). It’s essential not to become complacent with your efforts; challenge yourself to do more and discover new avenues to offer your products or services. Adhering to strong business ethics, such as delivering high-quality products and excellent service, will always be your best asset.

Navigating the current consumer challenges is undeniably tough, but it’s reassuring to know that you’re not alone in facing these pressing circumstances. People worldwide are experiencing similar challenges. In every adversity, there’s an opportunity, whether it’s realizing the need for a simpler, less materialistic lifestyle, exploring side hustles, or uncovering valuable life lessons. Remember, your circumstances don’t define you because you possess the power to change them.