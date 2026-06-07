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Israeli study shows bias in AI sports scouting platforms
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Israeli study shows bias in AI sports scouting platforms

June 7, 2026

JERUSALEM, June 7 — Israeli researchers have identified potential risks associated with the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate athletes and identify young sports talent, Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev said in a statement on Sunday.

Published in Big Data and Cognitive Computing, the study examined advanced AI systems used to assess athletic performance and support talent identification programs, which increasingly rely on large datasets, video analysis, three-dimensional modeling, and machine learning algorithms to guide decisions across the sports industry.

The results showed that algorithms trained on historical data may unintentionally reproduce existing social and economic biases.

Factors such as place of residence, school background, or family circumstances could indirectly influence AI assessments through proxy variables, potentially affecting opportunities available to young athletes.

The researchers said that AI-driven profiling could lead to the early labeling of young athletes, pose privacy risks, and result in the potential misuse of personal data beyond the sports sector.

AI-powered scouting platforms are increasingly used to identify promising young athletes by analyzing performance, psychological, and physiological data, allowing organizations to screen large numbers of players and streamline talent recruitment, according to the study. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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