YAOUNDE, Jan. 9 — Following are the Africa Cup of Nations results on Sunday:

Group A

In Yaounde

Cameroon 2 Burkina Faso 1

Ethiopia 0 Cape Verde 1

Monday

Group B

In Bafoussam

Senegal 1 vs Zimbabwe 0

Guinea 1 vs Malawi 0

Group C

In Yaounde

Morocco 1 vs Ghana 0

Comoros 0 vs Gabon 1

Playing on Tuesday

Group D

In Garoua

Nigeria vs Egypt

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau

Group E

In Douala

Algeria vs Sierra Leone

Playing on Wednesday

Group E

In Douala

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d’Ivoire

Group F

In Limbe

Tunisia vs Mali

Mauritania vs Gambia