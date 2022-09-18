Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Barcelona coach Xavi surprised by Lewandowski’s performance
Barcelona coach Xavi surprised by Lewandowski’s performance
SPORTS

Barcelona coach Xavi surprised by Lewandowski’s performance

September 18, 2022

WARSAW, Sept. 18 — FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernadez admitted that Robert Lewandowski surprised him in the first weeks of playing with the Catalan club.
Poland captain Lewandowski continues his perfect start at Camp Nou after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich this summer. On Saturday the forward’s brace led the team to a 3-0 victory over Elche. Lewandowski sits at the top of the La Liga top scorer’s standings as he found the net eight times in six appearances.
“I’m really surprised at what a man he is. I mean his modesty, diligence and professionalism. He is always involved in the game. It’s really a luxury for a coach to have him in the locker room,” Xavi was quoted as saying by Spanish media on Sunday.
“We have a lot of young players who didn’t win a lot of trophies. They are very motivated to lift the cups. Simultaneously I can count on experienced players such as Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique or Lewandowski. I’m really happy because I see that the team really wants to win,” the FC Barcelona coach added.
Dutch striker Memphis Depay, who found the net against Elche just before the break, also praised Lewandowski on Sunday.
“He is a very intelligent player. On the pitch, he thinks really fast and he is very good at creating space for other players. Earlier I hadn’t got many chances to play with Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele. I’m happy that on Saturday I could cooperate with them,” Depay said.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 79
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Inter Milan tops Serie A table by destroying...

December 13, 2021

FC Barcelona announces agreement to sign Lewandowski from...

July 17, 2022

Ghana FA sacks Black Stars manager

September 14, 2021

AFCON defending champions Algeria dumped out by Cote...

January 21, 2022

Real Madrid into Champions League final with another...

May 5, 2022

Ime Udoka wants more mental strength from the...

January 20, 2022

Barcelona confirms ‘principal of agreement’ to sign Brazilian...

July 13, 2022

Nigeria to reward athletes of world athletics U20...

August 22, 2021

Lewandowski on sale for 40 million euros, say...

April 19, 2022

City, Spurs set for Saturday night thriller

February 18, 2022