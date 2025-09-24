Philippine rescuers recover bodies of 3 missing fisherfolk

MANILA, Sept. 24– Rescuers recovered the bodies of three missing fisherfolk after their boat capsized off the coast of Cagayan province, as super typhoon Ragasa battered northern Philippines, a spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday.

“All 13 passengers on the boat have been accounted for, seven dead and six rescued,” Captain Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.

Earlier, the PCG said the fishing boat was overturned by strong waves and winds near Sta. Ana, a coastal town in Cagayan.

With the latest recovery, the death toll from Ragasa has risen to nine: seven from the sunken fishing boat, one from a landslide in Benguet province, and another who drowned in La Union province. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 30