Philippine rescuers recover bodies of 3 missing fisherfolk

September 24, 2025

MANILA, Sept. 24– Rescuers recovered the bodies of three missing fisherfolk after their boat capsized off the coast of Cagayan province, as super typhoon Ragasa battered northern Philippines, a spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday.

“All 13 passengers on the boat have been accounted for, seven dead and six rescued,” Captain Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.

Earlier, the PCG said the fishing boat was overturned by strong waves and winds near Sta. Ana, a coastal town in Cagayan.

With the latest recovery, the death toll from Ragasa has risen to nine: seven from the sunken fishing boat, one from a landslide in Benguet province, and another who drowned in La Union province. (Xinhua)

