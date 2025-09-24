Trending Now
Hong Kong lowers typhoon alert as Ragasa edges away
Hong Kong lowers typhoon alert as Ragasa edges away

September 24, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 24 — The Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday afternoon downgraded the warning level for super typhoon Ragasa and issued the No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signal as it moves away from Hong Kong.

The signal means that Ragasa will generate winds with a speed of 63 km per hour or more, down from 118 km indicative of the hurricane signal No. 10 issued early Wednesday morning.

The observatory expects to maintain the No. 8 signal until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Torrential rains and strong winds had resulted in 437 reports of collapsed trees, 15 reports of waterlogging and one report of mudslide by Wednesday noon, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government. (Xinhua)

