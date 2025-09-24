Police destroy 2 drug labs in S. Afghanistan

KABUL, Sept. 24– Police have discovered and destroyed two drug processing labs in southern Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province, said a statement of the provincial police office on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the counter-narcotics police raided specific places in Charchino and Chori districts on Monday and destroyed two drug processing labs, the statement said.

Police also discovered and set on fire more than 3 tons of different kinds of illegal objects used in manufacturing heroin, the statement said.

Police also took into custody three individuals on charges of involvement in the drug business and, after preliminary investigations, handed them over to the judiciary, the statement added.

Earlier in the drive against illegal drugs, police discovered 210 kg of opium poppy in the northern Baghlan and eastern Ghazni provinces and arrested four alleged drug smugglers over the weekend. (Xinhua)

