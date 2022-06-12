Trending Now
Home International McDonald’s successor reopens in Russia after U.S. giant withdrawal
McDonald’s successor reopens in Russia after U.S. giant withdrawal
International

McDonald’s successor reopens in Russia after U.S. giant withdrawal

June 12, 2022

MOSCOW, June 12 — The successor to McDonald’s in Russia, “Vkusno – I tochka,” reopened the first batch of 15 restaurants in Moscow and its suburbs on Sunday, three months after the U.S. fast-food chain ended its business in Russia.
Oleg Paroev, general director of the company, announced the new brand meaning “Delicious – and that’s it,” during a ceremony at the restaurant in downtown Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square, the first McDonald’s restaurant in the Soviet Union that opened in 1990.
Another 50 outlets will be reopened on Monday, and roughly 200 outlets are expected to reopen by the end of June. All of McDonald’s former 850 restaurants across Russia are expected to reopen by the end of summer, Paroev told reporters.
According to a previous deal, the rebranded fast-food network will use new names on the menu and retain all employees under equivalent terms for at least two years.
McDonald’s suspended its business in Russia on March 14. The company announced its withdrawal from Russia on May 16 and three days later sold the assets to Russian businessman Alexander Govor, a former McDonald’s licensee. (Xinhua)

 

Post Views: 57
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Pakistan opposes politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing, urges science-based...

September 3, 2021

Vietnam reports 12,680 new COVID-19 cases

September 8, 2021

Taliban names remaining ministers in Afghan caretaker gov’t

September 21, 2021

Shanghai Disney Resort temporarily closed as typhoon barrels...

September 12, 2021

China might vaccinate most of world: media

September 15, 2021

Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for...

March 29, 2022

Journalist sues U.S. Congress for surveillance footage, other...

August 19, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers emphasize utmost efforts to let...

July 22, 2021

EU to halt air travel from southern African...

November 26, 2021

Chinese ambassador calls on U.S. to create necessary...

September 14, 2021