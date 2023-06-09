Brazilian gov’t resumes free, low-cost medicine program

BRASILIA, June 9 – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday launched a new version of the government program People’s Pharmacy, which offers free or reduced-price medicines.

Noting that many people in the country have died with a prescription on the table but no money to buy the medicines, Lula da Silva relaunched the program, saying: “This will no longer happen in this country.”

The new People’s Pharmacy will make it possible to obtain 40 medicines free of charge. Along with the free category, there is a list of medicines with a discount of up to 90 percent compared to prices in commercial pharmacies, he noted.

The program was created in 2004 during Lula da Silva’s first presidential term, but its scope was considerably reduced during the Jair Bolsonaro administration. ~Xinhua/Namibia Daily News