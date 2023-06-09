Trending Now
Home International Brazilian gov’t resumes free, low-cost medicine program
Brazilian gov’t resumes free, low-cost medicine program
International

Brazilian gov’t resumes free, low-cost medicine program

June 9, 2023

BRASILIA, June 9 – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday launched a new version of the government program People’s Pharmacy, which offers free or reduced-price medicines.

Noting that many people in the country have died with a prescription on the table but no money to buy the medicines, Lula da Silva relaunched the program, saying: “This will no longer happen in this country.”

The new People’s Pharmacy will make it possible to obtain 40 medicines free of charge. Along with the free category, there is a list of medicines with a discount of up to 90 percent compared to prices in commercial pharmacies, he noted.

The program was created in 2004 during Lula da Silva’s first presidential term, but its scope was considerably reduced during the Jair Bolsonaro administration.  ~Xinhua/Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 59
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Physician’s daughter kidnapped in northern Afghanistan

November 30, 2021

CPC leadership holds meeting to study economic work

July 30, 2021

Shincheonji  Church grows its  Membership by 20 000 ...

December 23, 2021

10 killed by landmine in Somalia

February 5, 2022

Kenya, Zambia resolve to remove barriers to spur...

June 16, 2022

Fifty five civilians killed in three weeks in...

June 12, 2022

2 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in northern...

March 1, 2022

New Zealand online investing platforms transform attitudes to...

August 5, 2021

No evidence points to lab leak in COVID-19...

September 4, 2021

Belarus to create militias to beef up defense

May 28, 2022