UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador over Doha strike, PM’s remarks

ABU DHABI, Sept. 12 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday summoned David Ahad Horsandi, Israel’s deputy ambassador to the country, over Israel’s strike on Qatar’s Doha and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s subsequent “hostile statements.”

According to a statement by the UAE’s foreign ministry, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy condemned the Israeli “reckless assault” as a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, a grave breach of the principles of international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation threatening regional and global security and stability.

Any attack on a member state of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amounts to an attack on the collective Gulf security system and poses a direct threat to the GCC’s unity, she said.

The UAE reiterates its firm position of upholding the sovereignty of states and resolving disputes through peaceful means, she said, adding that dialogue and adherence to international law remain the only way to prevent further tension and instability in the region.

On Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike on Doha, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to kill leaders of the Palestinian group.

The strike drew swift and broad international condemnation. On Wednesday, Netanyahu warned that countries hosting Hamas leaders or other groups regarded by Israel as enemies could themselves become targets if they failed to act against the groups. (Xinhua)

