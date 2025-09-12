Trending Now
Home International UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador over Doha strike, PM’s remarks
UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador over Doha strike, PM’s remarks
InternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador over Doha strike, PM’s remarks

September 12, 2025

ABU DHABI, Sept. 12  — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday summoned David Ahad Horsandi, Israel’s deputy ambassador to the country, over Israel’s strike on Qatar’s Doha and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s subsequent “hostile statements.”

According to a statement by the UAE’s foreign ministry, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy condemned the Israeli “reckless assault” as a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, a grave breach of the principles of international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation threatening regional and global security and stability.

Any attack on a member state of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amounts to an attack on the collective Gulf security system and poses a direct threat to the GCC’s unity, she said.

The UAE reiterates its firm position of upholding the sovereignty of states and resolving disputes through peaceful means, she said, adding that dialogue and adherence to international law remain the only way to prevent further tension and instability in the region.

On Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike on Doha, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to kill leaders of the Palestinian group.

The strike drew swift and broad international condemnation. On Wednesday, Netanyahu warned that countries hosting Hamas leaders or other groups regarded by Israel as enemies could themselves become targets if they failed to act against the groups. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 37
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus:...

August 6, 2021

UNRWA schools receive over 20,000 displaced Palestinians in...

October 8, 2023

Health experts warn of further spread of Delta...

July 20, 2021

China-U.S. trade talks in Sweden stir global hopes

July 29, 2025

Trump indicted over 2020 election interference in Georgia

August 15, 2023

11 abducted villagers freed in Cameroon

September 1, 2025

U.S., Europe to remove some Russian banks from...

February 27, 2022

African Union to send expert mission to monitor...

June 29, 2022

Zimbabwe’s Electoral Landscape: Urban- Rural Divide Evident in...

August 27, 2023

Russia imposes personal sanctions on U.S. vice president,...

April 22, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.