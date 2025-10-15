6 Years Without Water,Okahumandu Villagers Plead for Government Action

By Faustinus Kakupa

Aminus, Oct. 15 — For the past six long years, the people of Okahumandu Village in the Aminus Constituency, Omaheke Region, have lived without access to clean water and their patience is running out,Villagers accuse the government of neglect after their community water pump broke down six years ago and has never been repaired.

Residents say they have been forced to fetch water from nearby villages using private transport. However, their only vehicle broke down last week, leaving the entire village without water.

“We wrote a letter to the governor seeking an audience because this crisis has gone on for six years,” said one community member.

According to the villagers, the Governor’s Office previously claimed that a bidder had been selected to drill a new borehole a statement they now believe was politically motivated. When they followed up this week, officials reportedly denied making such a promise, saying only that talks were underway to acquire a privately owned borehole.

“Every year, they give us new stories,” another resident said. “When we call the water department, they say there are no funds for drilling, but the governor keeps promising that drilling is in progress.”

A letter dated 7 October 2025, signed by Omaheke Governor Pio Nganate and addressed to community leader Eliphas Tjapaka, confirms the government’s awareness of the crisis.

“I wish to assure the people of Okahumandu that my Office remains fully committed to working with all relevant ministries, local authorities, and traditional leadership to secure a permanent and sustainable water solution,” the letter reads.

Despite these assurances, frustration continues to mount. The community now calls on Prime Minister Dr. Elijah Ngurare to intervene directly, saying they have lost faith in regional leadership.

Efforts to reach Governor Nganate for comment were unsuccessful, as calls to his office went unanswered – Namibia Daily News

