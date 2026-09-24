Bank Windhoek reaffirms N$2 million commitment to Namibia’s fight against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Windhoek, Sept.24 — Following the confirmation of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in Namibia’s previously FMD-free zone, Bank Windhoek has reaffirmed its N$2 million commitment to the national FMD Support Fund and its continued support for Namibia’s agricultural sector.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform confirmed on 23 September 2026 that FMD had been detected on a commercial farm in the Karasburg State Veterinary District in the //Kharas Region. Ten of 11 samples collected from cattle showing clinical signs of the disease tested positive at the Central Veterinary Laboratory in Windhoek.

The Ministry has since instituted immediate measures to contain the outbreak, including the suspension of the movement of cloven-hoofed animals and their products countrywide. The import and export of cloven-hoofed animals have also been suspended until further notice.

Bank Windhoek Managing Director James Chapman said the bank’s N$2 million pledge, made in February 2026, was intended to strengthen Namibia’s preparedness and protect the agricultural sector, the livelihoods it supports and national food security.

“When Bank Windhoek pledged N$2 million to the FMD Support Fund in February 2026, our commitment was driven by the need to strengthen Namibia’s preparedness and protect the agricultural sector, the livelihoods it supports and our national food security. With the confirmation of an outbreak, that commitment takes on even greater significance,” Chapman said.

Bank Windhoek said it remains committed to supporting its customers throughout the challenging period and will continue engaging with Government, industry bodies and other stakeholders as the national response to the outbreak develops.

Post Views: 25