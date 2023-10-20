Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East Journalist killed in Israel-Lebanon crossfire in S. Lebanon
Journalist killed in Israel-Lebanon crossfire in S. Lebanon
Middle East

Journalist killed in Israel-Lebanon crossfire in S. Lebanon

October 20, 2023

BEIRUT, Oct. 20 — One journalist was killed and another injured among a group of reporters trapped Thursday night in the crossfire near a military site in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

Seven Lebanese and Iranian journalists were caught in a shelling between Lebanon and Israel near Israel’s Al-Abbad site in the vicinity of Houla, a southern Lebanese town, during their media coverage, said the sources on condition of anonymity.

One person lost his life during the incident while the others were rescued from the area after the Lebanese Armed Forces and the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) broke the siege and transferred them to a safe place, said UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti.

He said that upon the Lebanese military’s request, “UNIFIL urged the Israeli army to cease fire to facilitate the rescue operation,” adding that “the Israeli army ceased fire, which allowed the Lebanese army to remove the individuals from the area successfully.”

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after the firing by Hezbollah on Oct. 8 of tens of rockets toward military sites in Shebaa Farms in support of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation launched by Hamas on Oct. 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond the same day by firing heavy artillery, targeting several areas in southeast Lebanon. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UEFA bans Israel’s Hapoel Beer Sheva from playing...

August 9, 2022

Nearly 19,800 children died in western India in...

July 22, 2018

40 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on southern...

October 17, 2023

Earthquake survivors include 356,000 pregnant women who urgently...

February 21, 2023

UN chief expresses shock at attack on Gaza...

October 18, 2023

Israel retaliates against Gaza projectiles with airstrikes

June 3, 2018

15 killed in cargo plane crash in northern...

January 14, 2019

Finnish president says China’s “Two Sessions” significant to...

March 9, 2018

10 civilians killed in bomb attack in eastern...

January 7, 2019

6 killed, 296 injured in new quakes in...

February 21, 2023