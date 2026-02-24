Reconstruction of airport underway in W. Afghanistan

KABUL, Feb. 24 — The Afghan government has begun reconstruction of an airport in the western Ghor province, the official Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 86-million-afghani (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) project includes reconstructing an 820-meter-long and 30-meter-wide runway and is expected to be completed within one year.

The airport will facilitate domestic flights between Ghor and other provinces, including the capital city, Kabul.

Several airports, including Kabul International Airport, had been badly damaged during the 20-year presence of U.S.-led troops and the destructive war in the country. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 50