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8 killed, 22 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine
International

8 killed, 22 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

September 24, 2026

KIEV, Sept. 24 — At least eight people were killed and 22 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine overnight on Thursday, said Ukrainian authorities.

In the eastern Kharkiv region, six people were killed and 12 others injured when a cruise missile struck an agricultural enterprise, reported Ukraine’s national public broadcaster Suspilne, citing regional governor Oleh Synegubov.

In Kiev, ballistic missile strikes killed two people and injured eight others, causing damage and fires in three districts, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

Two people were also injured in the southern Odesa region, where a shopping mall, private houses, a hospital, and other facilities were damaged, the emergency service said.

Ukraine’s Air Force said the overnight Russian attacks involved missiles and drones, with the Kiev and Odesa regions being the main targets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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