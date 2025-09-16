Trending Now
Israel warns of imminent strike on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port

September 16, 2025

JERUSALEM, Sept. 16– The Israeli military on Tuesday issued an evacuation warning for Hodeidah Port in Yemen, saying it would attack the facility in the coming hours.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee published a map on the social media platform X identifying an area marked in red as the target.

“For your safety, we urge all those present at Hodeidah Port and the ships anchored there to evacuate the area immediately,” he said.

“Anyone who remains in the area puts their life in danger.” Adraee said Houthi forces have used the site.

The warning came hours after Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza City, expanding its nearly two-year offensive in the Gaza Strip, and following a United Nations commission report accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the enclave.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have stepped up drone and missile attacks after Israel struck senior Houthi leaders in an airstrike in Sanaa.

Houthi forces have carried out repeated attacks on Israel since November 2023, saying they are acting in support of Palestinians during Israel’s war in Gaza.

Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-held areas, including Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. (Xinhua)

