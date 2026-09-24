Trending Now
Home International Kremlin says EU transfer of Russian asset revenue to Ukraine illegal
Kremlin says EU transfer of Russian asset revenue to Ukraine illegal
International

Kremlin says EU transfer of Russian asset revenue to Ukraine illegal

September 24, 2026

MOSCOW, Sept. 24 — Russia considers the European Union’s (EU’s) idea to transfer revenue generated by frozen Russian assets to Ukraine illegal and a theft, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

“We have repeatedly assessed these actions, we believe that they are illegal, we really believe that this is theft and we treat it accordingly. Nothing is changing in our position here either,” Peskov noted.

Earlier in the day, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for European Affairs, said the EU has transferred 8 billion euros (9.1 billion U.S. dollars) in revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine since 2024.

Maslennikov told Russia’s state-owned RIA Novosti news agency that over the past two years, the EU has been seizing profits from the reinvestment of Bank of Russia reserves frozen at the Belgium-based depository Euroclear. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mideast conflict sends energy, economic shockwaves across Europe

March 30, 2026

Floods, landslides kill 9 in Indonesia’s Aceh

November 27, 2025

4 killed, 20 injured in suicide explosion in...

May 19, 2025

Feature: Female inheritor in east China promotes martial...

October 28, 2025

UN officials urge unhindered humanitarian access to civilians...

October 28, 2025

Iran-U.S. diplomatic impasse continues despite Tehran’s new proposal...

April 28, 2026

Asia is highland for global development prosperity: Chinese...

January 21, 2026

Ghanaian president appoints new chief justice

September 24, 2025

Russia condemns Israeli attack on Qatari capital

September 10, 2025

China’s contribution to WWII victory under-valued: war historian

September 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.