MOSCOW, Sept. 24 — Russia considers the European Union’s (EU’s) idea to transfer revenue generated by frozen Russian assets to Ukraine illegal and a theft, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

“We have repeatedly assessed these actions, we believe that they are illegal, we really believe that this is theft and we treat it accordingly. Nothing is changing in our position here either,” Peskov noted.

Earlier in the day, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for European Affairs, said the EU has transferred 8 billion euros (9.1 billion U.S. dollars) in revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine since 2024.

Maslennikov told Russia’s state-owned RIA Novosti news agency that over the past two years, the EU has been seizing profits from the reinvestment of Bank of Russia reserves frozen at the Belgium-based depository Euroclear. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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