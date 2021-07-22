Botswana president encourages citizens to get vaccinated

GABORONE, July 22 – Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday urged citizens to get COVID-19 vaccines when their turn came, stating that all of the vaccines had been tested and approved by the appropriate authorities.

During his visit to the Bokaa Clinic and Boswelakoko vaccinating center in Kweneng District on Thursday, he advised residents to continue following COVID-19 protocols because the vaccine is not a cure and those who have been vaccinated can still become infected with the disease. He warns citizens about the new, easily transmissible Delta variant.

Masisi is currently touring the country, stopping at vaccine distribution centers to see how the rollout is going.

Clinics have seen an increase in the number of people since the government announced the phase two vaccination rollout which began on July 22 for those aged 45 to 54, according to Keboneetse Mmati, Principal Registered Nurse Midwife at the Bokaa clinic.

In order to accommodate the large turnout, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that it has decided to extend the hours of operation for vaccination centers in Gaborone. (Xinhua)