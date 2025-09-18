Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica At least 31 dead in latest Ebola outbreak in DR Congo: WHO
At least 31 dead in latest Ebola outbreak in DR Congo: WHO
AfricaHEALTHInternational

At least 31 dead in latest Ebola outbreak in DR Congo: WHO

September 18, 2025

KINSHASA, Sept. 18  — At least 31 people have died in the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a World Health Organization (WHO) official said Thursday.

Patrick Otim, an official from the WHO Regional Office for Africa, told an online press briefing that 48 cases have been reported in the central province of Kasai, including 38 confirmed.

Thirty-one patients have died, while 15 remain under treatment at an Ebola center in the Bulape health zone, the epicenter of the outbreak, and two have been discharged.

According to Otim, a vaccination campaign has begun, with about 760 doses already delivered to Bulape.

More than 500 health workers and close contacts of confirmed cases have been inoculated, and 45,000 additional doses are expected in the national capital, Kinshasa, in the coming days.

He noted, however, that Bulape’s remote location poses logistical challenges, particularly for cold-chain transport.

The official said transmission has slowed following interventions but urged continued vigilance, stressing the need for faster testing, tracing, and vaccination.

“We are seeing that there is a slowing down of transmission … It is very good progress that we can build upon.

We are quite certain that if we continue on this trajectory, along with the rollout of vaccination, we should be able to control this outbreak as soon as possible,” said Otim.

The DRC government declared the outbreak on Sept. 4 in Kasai, marking the country’s 16th outbreak since Ebola was first identified in 1976.

The previous outbreak ended in September 2022 after a single case was confirmed in North Kivu Province.

Genetic testing later linked it to the 2018-2020 epidemic in North Kivu and Ituri that killed nearly 2,300 people.

Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain, and malaise, and in many cases, internal and external bleeding, according to the WHO. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump says to strike Iran again if it...

June 25, 2025

Zimbabwean president urges int’l community to respect DRC...

January 22, 2019

(Special for CAFS) COVID-19 hampers the fight against...

June 4, 2021

President Geingob off to Uganda for Museveni’s Inauguration.

May 11, 2021

UN calls on Africa to adopt electric vehicles...

March 15, 2018

A bus caught fire on Friday in South...

May 21, 2021

Zambia firms ink large export deals with DRC

October 25, 2022

Nigerian gov’t ends 7-month suspension of Twitter

January 13, 2022

Ian Khama in Namibia for two days

February 5, 2018

Rwanda celebrates national harvest day

August 28, 2017
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.