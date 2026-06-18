U.S., Iran sign Islamabad MoU, agreement takes immediate effect: Pakistani PM

ISLAMABAD, June 18 — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran has been electronically signed by the leaders of both countries and has entered into force with immediate effect.

In a post on social media platform X, Sharif said the memorandum was signed by the presidents of the United States and Iran and endorsed by him in his role as mediator.

The Islamabad MoU stipulates that Iran will immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States will lift its naval blockade as an initial step following the agreement’s implementation, Sharif added.

“The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict,” Sharif said.

Pakistan, with the support of co-mediator Qatar, will host an official ceremony in Switzerland on Friday to commemorate the agreement and launch technical-level talks between the two sides, Sharif added.

Sharif also acknowledged the constructive engagement of the leadership of Qatar and commended the contributions of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt in facilitating the agreement.

He expressed hope that the memorandum would serve as “an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the complete region.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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