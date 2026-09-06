Ukraine says ready to observe ceasefire during negotiations

KIEV, Sept. 6 — Ukraine is ready to observe a ceasefire in airstrikes against the Russian cities involved in the negotiation process, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday.

“From now through the end of Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow,” Zelensky said on X after a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Ukraine is expecting Russia to take similar steps regarding Kiev, Zelensky said.

According to Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Witkoff and Kushner plan to visit Kiev on Sunday, following their trip to Moscow.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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