Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to launch 7 bus routes linking to new airport

February 4, 2026

HANOI, Feb. 4– Vietnam’s southern hub Ho Chi Minh City will launch seven bus routes connecting multiple key areas with Long Thanh International Airport to facilitate passenger travel when the airport begins operations in June, local daily VnExpress reported Wednesday.

The starting points of the bus routes will be located at major transport hubs, including Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the new Mien Dong Bus Station and Sai Gon Bus Station, enabling passengers to conveniently transfer from multiple directions.

The current distance from the city center to Long Thanh International Airport is about 40 km, while expressway and metro links connecting the two are still incomplete, according to the report.

Long Thanh International Airport is a national key project covering about 5,000 hectares, with a total investment of nearly 337 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 12.8 billion U.S. dollars).

Its commercial operations are expected to begin in June 2026, according to the report. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

