NUST Alumni Association Appoints Celebrated Athlete Ms. Ndawana Haitembu as Ambassador for NUST Fun Run/Walk

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Sept. 28 — In a remarkable stride towards fostering unity and giving back to the community, the Namibia University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) Alumni Association is elated to introduce Ms. Ndawana Haitembu as the official ambassador for the NUST Fun Run/Walk sports initiative. Ms. Haitembu, a distinguished NUST graduate and a celebrated national athlete, stands as a shining example of what determination, dedication, and education can achieve.

Ms. Haitembu’s athletic prowess is nothing short of astounding, with a list of achievements that inspire awe:

– A stunning 100m Personal Best of 11.68 seconds.

– An electrifying 200m Personal Best clocking in at 24.72 seconds.

– The 2023 100m National Champion title.

– A Silver Medallist at the World Athletics u20 Championships in the 4x100m Relay.

– Proud holder of the Namibian 4x100m Relay Record.

– A Bronze Medallist at the 2020 National 100m competition.

– Adding to her accolades, a 2021 National Senior Athletics Championships 200m Bronze.

However, it’s not just her impressive athletic accomplishments that have brought her to the forefront. Ms. Haitembu is also an alumna of NUST, having graduated with a degree in Sport Management. Her dedication to her field of study, as well as her embodiment of NUST’s core values, has made her the perfect choice as the official ambassador for the NUST Fun Run/Walk initiative.

At the heart of this initiative lies a noble cause: raising funds for the NUST Alumni Social Welfare Fund, aimed at assisting underprivileged students in their educational pursuits. As an ambassador, Ms. Haitembu’s mission extends beyond the track; she aims to inspire not only NUST alumni but also the broader public to contribute to this meaningful endeavour.

The grand event is scheduled for Saturday, 30 September 2023. NUST Alumni can register for a fee of N$100, while students and non-members can register for N$120. Children aged over 13 can join in for just N$50. Registration can be completed via the provided link or through the NUST website. The event kicks off with a 10 KM run at 05:30, followed by a lively 5 km fun walk at 06:00, both starting at NUST’s Main Gate on Jackson Kaujeua Street.

Join us as we merge the excitement of sports with the joy of giving back to the community. Together, we can make a difference and support the dreams of underprivileged students while celebrating the excellence represented by Ms. Ndawana Haitembu, our ambassador and a symbol of inspiration for all. Mark your calendars and be part of this incredible journey towards a brighter future.