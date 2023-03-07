NNSO Invites Young Musicians to Perform at Baroque Festival

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MARCH 7 — Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) is set to hold a Baroque Festival in Windhoek on March 11 and 12, 2023, thanks to the support of Capricorn Private Wealth. Capricorn Private Wealth is a combined offering of Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management, both members of the Capricorn Group. The NNSO is well-known for its commitment to promoting young Namibian classical musicians by allowing them to perform at concerts with the orchestra. As part of its ongoing efforts, the orchestra has invited musicians from Youth Orchestras of Namibia (Yona), the College of the Arts, and private music institutions to join them on stage for this year’s Baroque Festival.

According to Irmgard Rannersmann, the Board Chairperson of NNSO, this collaboration is a great opportunity for young musicians to learn the workings of an orchestra and witness how devoted musicians can work together to produce a work of art. The festival will feature a diverse range of performances, including Angelina Akawa’s vocal performance of Händel’s Verdi Prati, Shayan Azadeh and Matippa Bengesai playing Corelli’s Concerto Grosso on the recorder, and Alissa Bogomolova on flute playing Allegro third movement of Vivaldi’s Concerto in a minor. Anna Verhusa will play the first movement of the same concerto, and Edlin Hochobeb and Susanne de Boor will play the first movement of the Concerto for two violins. There will also be a cello concerto by Vivaldi played by Juliette Nel, Anina Becker on recorder playing Andante e Spiccato from Marcello, and Pieter Koyze on violin performing Vivaldi’s Concerto in d minor.

The NNSO will conclude the concert’s first half with the concerto for four violins in b minor, followed by a grand finale of Vivaldi’s Gloria performed by the Cantare Audire Choir led by Martina Visser, which has completed several concerts since its revival in 2021. Xavier Cloete, a young and dynamic conductor from South Africa, will conduct the concert.

The tickets for the event are priced at N$120 for adults and N$80 for children and pensioners and are available at webtickets.com.na, Pick’nPay, or at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschul (DHPS) Aula doors on the nights of the concerts. The NNSO has invited potential audiences to visit their website at www.nnso.info or email info@nnso.info for more information.

Overall, this year’s Baroque Festival promises to be an incredible event that showcases the incredible talent of young Namibian musicians while providing an unforgettable experience for the audience. The NNSO and Capricorn Private Wealth’s support has ensured that the festival will be a resounding success, and it is sure to be a highlight of the classical music calendar in Namibia.