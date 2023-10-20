Namibia’s Musical Extravaganza: MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival Debuts in 2023

Staff Reporter

Longbeach, Namibia, Oct. 20 – In an unprecedented collaboration, MTC, MTC TV+, OAS1SONE, Wild Africa Fund, and Namibian Tourism are proud to announce the Pan-African and international debut of Namibia’s newest and most thrilling musical extravaganza – the MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival. This groundbreaking event is set to take place in December 2023 at the picturesque Longbeach location, heralding an exciting era in Namibian entertainment.

The eagerly awaited MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival promises an immersive experience. It will bring together Namibian artists spanning a multitude of genres and communities, alongside top talents from various other countries. These performers will converge on Namibia’s pristine coastlines, where the world’s oldest desert meets the most beautiful exotic beaches, creating a once-in-a-lifetime endless summer experience that will be etched in your memory forever. This world-class festival not only shines a spotlight on Namibia’s rich musical and cultural heritage but also highlights the splendour of its remarkable wildlife.

Jandre Louw, the Founder and CEO of OAS1SONE and the Rockstar Group, enthusiastically shared, “We are absolutely thrilled to launch Namibia’s Next Big Thing, the MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival, onto the world stage.”

All the electrifying action, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive artist content will be captured and made available for exclusive streaming, both live and on-demand, on MTC TV+. Subscribers to MTC TV+ are in for a special treat, as they will receive a complimentary ticket to this once-in-a-lifetime event and a one-month access to MTC TV+ for unlimited content.

Tim Ekandjo, representing MTC, expressed the organization’s commitment to using music’s power to raise awareness and preserve wildlife. He stated, “In Namibia, we particularly want to highlight two key issues: human vs. wildlife conflict and finding ways to stop the poaching of our rhinos. We do not own planet Earth; we simply belong to it, and we must share it with our wildlife to ensure that our great-grandchildren get to see and experience the wildlife just as we did.”

The festival will also serve as the official launch of Wild Africa Fund’s ‘Music for Wildlife’ campaign. This initiative combines soul-stirring music with the heartwarming cause of wildlife conservation, drawing global attention to Namibia’s unique natural treasures.

Peter Knights OBE, Founder and CEO of Wild Africa Fund, acknowledged, “Namibia has some of the most amazing wildlife and landscapes on the planet, and we are excited to be part of this public-private partnership to protect them for future generations.”

The Music for Wildlife content will premiere and exclusively stream on MTC TV+ and be broadcast on over 30 cable and satellite channels worldwide, including NBC, Trace, SABC, Showmax, The Africa Channel, ITV, OneAfrica, 3Music, ZTN, PeoplesWeather, and many more, reaching viewers in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Senegal, DRC, Rwanda, the USA, Caribbean, and beyond.

In this era of heightened awareness, the collaborative efforts in wildlife conservation and the arts have the potential to inspire future generations. These partnerships underscore the shared vision of a harmonious and thriving Namibia and Africa.

Teofilus Nghitila, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism of Namibia, stated, “Namibia is a sanctuary when it comes to wildlife. These partnerships symbolize shared aspirations to be a voice for Namibian artists, music, and the arts, and to advocate for wildlife conservation.”

Key Partnerships to Anticipate:

– MTC, the official title sponsor, ensuring the festival’s spectacular success.

– MTC TV+, Namibia’s premium live and on-demand streaming and content platform, as the exclusive Premium Live and On-Demand content, streaming, and ticketing partner.

– Wild Africa Fund and Namibian Tourism as official partners championing conservation, environment, wildlife, and destination tourism.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this epic musical adventure. Secure your spot and get your tickets exclusively on MTC TV+.

The MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast Festival is more than just a celebration of music; it’s a global bucket-list destination, a symphony of culture, nature, and the indomitable spirit of Namibia. Witness history being made at this extraordinary event.