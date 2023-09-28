Ambassador Zhao Weiping’s Speech on China’s 74th Anniversary: A Message of Hope and Cooperation

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, Sept. 28 — Ambassador Zhao Weiping’s recent speech at the Reception in Celebration of the 74th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China provides a comprehensive overview of China’s remarkable development and its deepening relationship with Namibia.

In his address, Ambassador Zhao began by illuminating China’s impressive economic and social achievements over the past seven decades. He underscored that China’s development isn’t solely a national success story but an opportunity for countries worldwide, particularly those in the developing world, including African nations. These accomplishments have been realized under the adept leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Furthermore, Ambassador Zhao delved into the specific measures China is taking to bolster Africa’s development. He highlighted key initiatives such as the Initiative of Supporting Africa’s Industrialization, the Plan for China Supporting Africa’s Agricultural Modernization, and the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development. These initiatives exemplify China’s commitment to assisting African countries in overcoming economic challenges, fostering poverty alleviation, and stimulating job creation.

A pivotal point in the Ambassador’s speech was China’s unwavering commitment to constructing a global community of shared future. He emphasized President Xi Jinping’s visionary approach, which encompasses various pivotal initiatives aimed at promoting global peace, development, and cooperation. Among these initiatives are the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, all of which showcase China’s dedication to addressing worldwide challenges and fostering a harmonious and prosperous global environment.

Turning his attention to China-Namibia relations, Ambassador Zhao articulated China’s eagerness to uphold high-level exchanges, deepen economic cooperation, and provide sustained support for Namibia’s social and economic development. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to fostering friendly exchanges between the people of both nations.

In summary, Ambassador Zhao Weiping’s speech exudes positivity and optimism regarding China’s development and its evolving partnership with Namibia. It conveys a message of hope and cooperation while underscoring China’s dedication to forging a brighter future for all.